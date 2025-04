GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami selected by Tennessee Titans with No. 1 overall pick in…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami selected by Tennessee Titans with No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.