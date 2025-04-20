PHOTO GALLERY: Christians around the world celebrate Easter as the pope makes a surprise appearance

Faithful Christians around the world celebrated on Sunday the resurrection of Jesus Christ, from Vatican City where Pope Francis made…

Faithful Christians around the world celebrated on Sunday the resurrection of Jesus Christ, from Vatican City where Pope Francis made a surprise appearance in his popemobile, to Ukraine, where a temporary Easter truce with Russia appeared in doubt in parts of the nation.

Considered the most important holiday in the Christian liturgical calendar, Easter this year falls on the same day for Catholics and Orthodox Christians.

In Rome, thousands cheered and clamored to take photos of Pope Francis as he rode through St. Peter’s Square to bless the crowd. The 88-year-old pope is still recovering from a near-fatal bout of double pneumonia.

“Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!” said Francis, who was released from the hospital March 23 following a five-week stay. He didn’t celebrate the Easter Mass in the piazza this year, instead delegating it to the retired archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica.

While a joyous time for many, marked by egg hunts and family gatherings, Easter services were a sign of resilience among the faithful in some parts of the world. In southern Lebanon, Easter Mass was held amid rubble inside St. George Melkite Catholic Church. The 18th-century church was damaged in December by an Israeli airstrike.

