PHOTO ESSAY: Miami’s ‘Little Venezuela’ fears Trump’s moves against migration

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — This is a documentary photo story curated by AP photo editors.

Since Feb. 3, the Trump administration ended two federal programs that together allowed more 700,000 Venezuelans to live and work legally in the U.S. It’s all anyone discusses in Doral, Florida, the largest Venezuelan community in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of people dread what could face them if lawsuits against the government fail. They would have to remain illegally at the risk of being deported or return home, an unlikely route given the political and economic turmoil in Venezuela. A federal judge ordered last month that temporary protected status would stand until a legal challenge’s next stage in court. At least 350,000 Venezuelans were temporarily spared becoming illegal.

