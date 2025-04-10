Oscars to add stunt design award for its 100th ceremony

After many years of impassioned calls for an Oscar recognizing the art of the stunt, the film academy has decided…

After many years of impassioned calls for an Oscar recognizing the art of the stunt, the film academy has decided to give it an official award.

An achievement in stunt design prize will be added starting with the 100th Academy Awards, which will recognize films released in 2027, the film academy said Thursday.

“Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an integral part of filmmaking,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a joint statement. “We are proud to honor the innovative work of these technical and creative artists, and we congratulate them for their commitment and dedication in reaching this momentous occasion.”

David Leitch, who directed “The Fall Guy,” which was itself an ode to stunt performers, helped lead the charge the new prize. Leitch began his career as a stuntman for stars like Brad Pitt before transitioning to making stunt-heavy films like “John Wick.” He and stunt coordinator and designer Chris O’Hara of Stunts Unlimited made presentations to the academy advocating for the addition of a new award.

The film academy’s production and technology branch has more than 100 stunt performers among its ranks.

The Oscars also recently added a prize for achievement in casting, starting with films released in 2025. As with the casting award, it remains unclear whether it will be added to the live Oscars broadcast.

