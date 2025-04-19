Oregon community college coach and player killed when truck collides with softball team bus

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon college softball team traveling from a game was involved in a two-vehicle crash that…

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon college softball team traveling from a game was involved in a two-vehicle crash that killed an athlete and coach, authorities said Saturday.

The driver of a pickup crossed a center line and crashed head-on into a bus carrying 10 members of the Umpqua Community College team Friday night in Coos County, Oregon State Police said.

Jami Strinz, 46, described on the school’s website as the head softball coach, was driving the Chevrolet Express bus. Police said she was later declared dead at a hospital.

Kiley Jones, 19, was declared dead at the scene. The freshman from Nampa, Idaho, played first base, according to the athletics department’s website.

The team was traveling from a game in Coos Bay, according to a statement from the school.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes, Kiley Jones, and one of our coaches, Jami Strinz, lost their lives in the accident,” President Rachel Pokrandt said in the statement. “These individuals were cherished members of our campus — an exceptional student-athlete, and a passionate and talented coach. Our entire community is grieving this tragic loss, and our heartfelt condolences are with their families, teammates, and loved ones.

The other eight occupants of the bus suffered “moderate to serious injuries and were provided emergency medical services,” according to police, and some staff and students remained in hospitals in Eugene and Portland on Saturday, according to the school.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado truck was also seriously injured and was taken to an emergency medical center.

“Impaired driving is considered a primary cause of the crash,” police said, and a criminal investigation was ongoing.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement on X that her “heart aches” for the school family reeling from the tragedy. “Oregon is here for you in your grief and loss,” she said.

