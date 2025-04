THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Mao Saigo of Japan wins the Chevron Championship with a birdie on the first hole…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Mao Saigo of Japan wins the Chevron Championship with a birdie on the first hole of a five-player playoff.

