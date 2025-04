SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Jury convicts California judge of second-degree murder in wife’s shooting death, district attorney’s office says.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Jury convicts California judge of second-degree murder in wife’s shooting death, district attorney’s office says.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.