McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Judge in Texas temporarily bars US from invoking Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans held at…

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Judge in Texas temporarily bars US from invoking Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelans held at facility there.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.