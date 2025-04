BOSTON (AP) — Judge halts Trump administration plan to end humanitarian parole for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

BOSTON (AP) — Judge halts Trump administration plan to end humanitarian parole for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.