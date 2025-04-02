Georgia lawmakers pass religious freedom bill despite discrimination concerns

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia’s House passed a controversial bill Wednesday that aims to protect people’s rights to express…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawmakers in Georgia’s House passed a controversial bill Wednesday that aims to protect people’s rights to express their religion, but that critics say could lead to discrimination.

Modeled after the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the bill would prevent governments from impeding on someone’s religious rights in most cases and stop the enforcement of laws that conflict with someone’s religious expression. The Republican-led state House approved the bill 96-70.

But Democrats — including those who spoke about their Christian faith — said that without added protections, the bill will let people discriminate against LGBTQ+ people and religious minorities. Two Republicans voted against it, while one Democrat supported it.

The bill passed Wednesday is similar to a highly contested one that former Gov. Nathan Deal vetoed in 2016 amid widespread protests and concerns from Georgia’s business community that it would hurt their ability to attract employees and tourists. The Metro Atlanta Chamber opposed this year’s bill.

Bill sponsor Sen. Ed Setzler, a Republican from Acworth, called Deal a “hero” for vetoing the earlier proposal. He said the new bill, designed in part by current Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s staff, is less extreme.

“Every Georgian should be free to exercise their faith without unfair federal, state and local government intrusion,” Setzler said at a news conference Tuesday. He said the bill “protects ordinary people from unfair state and local government intrusion.”

Kemp commended the bill’s passage in a statement and promised to sign it. The Senate passed the bill on March 4.

At least 29 states have similar laws.

Opponents are concerned that the bill could lead to discrimination in a state that doesn’t have a comprehensive civil rights law many states do. Opponents also say more religious protections aren’t necessary. When pressed during a House Judiciary committee meeting, Setzler could not name a case where someone’s religious liberties were violated in a way that would require the bill’s protections.

“We are swatting at imaginary flies, and I’m sick of it,” Atlanta Democratic Rep. Stacey Evans said Wednesday.

Supporters say the bill would not override local civil rights protections imposed by a handful of Georgia municipalities.

“This is not a license of private citizens to discriminate against private citizens,” said Republican Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, who presented the bill in the House. “This prohibits the government from burning religious exercise in our state.”

Two Republicans, Rep. Deborah Silcox of Sandy Springs Rep. Stan Gunter of Blairsville, joined Democrats in voting against the measure in an earlier House Judiciary committee meeting. Silcox tried to add an anti-discrimination measure to the bill but that didn’t pass. She voted against the bill on the House floor, but Gunter voted for it.

Charlotte Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Kramon on X: @charlottekramon.

