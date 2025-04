NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says starting in May his time spent with DOGE will ‘drop significantly’ and he’ll…

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk says starting in May his time spent with DOGE will ‘drop significantly’ and he’ll allocate more time to Tesla.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.