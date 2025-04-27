Drag performer Jiggly Caliente from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ franchise dies at 44 after hospitalization

NEW YORK (AP) — Drag performer Bianca Castro-Arabejo, who was known as reality television star Jiggly Caliente on “RuPaul’s Drag…

NEW YORK (AP) — Drag performer Bianca Castro-Arabejo, who was known as reality television star Jiggly Caliente on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” died Sunday at age 44, days after her family reported hospitalization for a serious infection.

Castro-Arabejo, who became a judge on “Drag Race Philippines” in 2022, scrapped plans to appear on the upcoming season after a recent hospitalization for a “severe infection” and a leg amputation surgery, her family said in a statement on her Instagram page.

She died early Sunday, her family said in another statement.

“A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity,” her family said Sunday. “She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.”

Castro-Arabejo competed on the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and later on “RuPaul’s Drag Race Allstars.”

“Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay — always,” said a statement from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” posted on X. “We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time.”

Born in the Philippines, Castro-Arabejo immigrated to New York. She started working in drag about 20 years ago, appearing in competitions and pageants. She noted the influence of her upbringing in her work and its importance for representation in the industry. In 2018, she released a hip-hop album called “T.H.O.T. Process,” including a track where she raps in Tagalog.

During a 2023 episode of reality show “Bring Back My Girls,” which reunites different performers from the “Drag Race” franchise, Castro-Arabejo said her work as a judge was important because of her heritage.

“When it comes to my culture, I live and breathe that I am Filipina,” she said. “I am a proud immigrant woman.”

She publicly came out as transgender in 2016 on a podcast, partly because she said she received letters from fans who were struggling with their own gender identities.

“I wanted to come out because I was ready to come out. I have been living as a trans woman for so long, but I just never told the audience and the fans that,” she said in a 2018 Billboard interview. “I was actually transitioning while I was on the show, I just never talked about it. I didn’t want it to be my storyline, because being a trans woman is not what defines me.”

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.