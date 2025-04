NEW YORK (AP) — Dow drops 1,680 in its biggest wipeout since 2020 as fears of fallout from tariffs shake…

This is a breaking news update. This story will be updated.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow drops 1,680 in its biggest wipeout since 2020 as fears of fallout from tariffs shake markets and S&P 500 sinks 4.8%.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.