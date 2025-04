ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola tops expectations for first quarter and sticks to 2025 financial guidance, seeing ‘manageable’ tariff impact.

ATLANTA (AP) — Coca-Cola tops expectations for first quarter and sticks to 2025 financial guidance, seeing ‘manageable’ tariff impact.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.