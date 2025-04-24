Attorneys for former Tennessee House Speaker and top aide say the pair did nothing illegal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The trial of former Tennessee House speaker and his onetime chief of staff on bribery, kickback…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The trial of former Tennessee House speaker and his onetime chief of staff on bribery, kickback and money laundering charges began on Thursday with defense attorneys arguing that the pair did nothing illegal.

The case accuses former Republican Rep. Glen Casada and his former aide Cade Cothren of taking taxpayer money to produce political mailings while hiding Cothren’s involvement after the two had been pressured out of their leadership roles following a political scandal.

The charging documents say Cothren, under the fake name Matthew Phoenix, launched Phoenix Solutions to offer mail and consulting services to lawmakers. Cothren registered the company in New Mexico because the state allows anonymous registration of LLCs, and rebuffed requests for in-person meetings. Both Casada and former state Rep. Robin Smith, who took a plea deal in the scheme, promoted the firm and its fake owner.

In opening statements in federal court in Nashville on Thursday, Cothren attorney Joy Longnecker did not dispute that he used the fake name to court business, WTVF-TV reported. But she said that was necessary because of all the negative publicity surrounding him.

“Cade may be a sinner, but he’s not a criminal,” Longnecker said.

Ed Yarbrough, representing Casada, portrayed the investigation as politically motivated and orchestrated by current House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

“This is a political battle between rivals,” Yarbrough said.

