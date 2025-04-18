Arkansas governor says she’s not rushing to resume executions after signing nitrogen gas bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that she’s not in a rush to…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that she’s not in a rush to resume executions after signing legislation allowing the use of nitrogen gas to put inmates to death.

Sanders made the comments during a joint interview with The Associated Press and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, days after lawmakers wrapped up this year’s legislative session.

In the 30-minute interview, Sanders also stood by her plan to build a 3,000-bed prison in the state and left open the possibility of calling a special session for income tax cuts.

No timeline for resuming executions

Sanders said she doesn’t have a timeline for restarting executions after signing the law last month making Arkansas the fifth state to legalize using nitrogen to carry them out.

“I think anybody that is rushing into a decision like that is not the one making the decision and doesn’t understand the severity and the responsibility that comes with it,” Sanders said. “I’m certainly not rushing to take action on that. We will be very thoughtful and deliberative as we go through the process.”

Arkansas hasn’t carried out an execution since 2017, when it put four inmates to death before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired. Supporters of the nitrogen bill said it was needed because the state couldn’t obtain more drugs from manufacturers that oppose their products being used in executions.

Sixteen executions were carried out when Sanders’ father, Mike Huckabee, was governor from 1996 to 2007. Sanders said that provides her with perspective on the gravity of the decision.

“Anytime you are the person sitting on the chair whose name goes on the line, it makes the decision a lot different, whether it’s on this or anything else you do as governor,” she said.

Sanders insists her prison plan has broad support

Sanders said her plan to build a 3,000-bed prison in Franklin County has broad support, although a bill appropriating money for it failed in the Legislature.

Sanders and supporters of the project say it’s needed to ease state prison overcrowding, which has caused a large number of inmates to be housed in county jails.

“The new prison is definitely a priority, and I’m confident that we’ll get it done,” Sanders said.

She dismissed suggestions that the state look at building smaller prisons in multiple locations rather than one mega-prison.

The project has faced a backlash from local leaders, who said they were blindsided by the decision last year to purchase 815 acres (330 hectares) for the prison. Opponents have questioned the site’s viability and how the state will afford the estimated $825 million cost of the facility.

“We know we need it, we know there is an overwhelming majority that supports it and we’re going to keep moving forward,” she said.

A special session for tax cuts?

The governor would not rule out a special session to take up income tax cuts after the fiscal year ends June 30.

“I would say nothing’s off the table at this point,” Sanders said.

She has called for eliminating the state income tax and has successfully pushed for cuts since taking office. She held off on proposing more cuts, though lawmakers did approve her plan to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries.

Some legislative leaders have said they would prefer to wait until lawmakers return to the Capitol next year to consider any tax cuts.

Sanders said the state budget approved this week, which increases spending nearly 3%, will make it easier to consider more tax cuts.

“By not having significant, out-of-control increases, that puts us in a position to continue chipping away and responsibly phasing it out,” she said.

Sanders backs keeping Medicaid expansion

Sanders reiterated her support for keeping the state’s Medicaid expansion, which was reauthorized by the Legislature but could face threats from cuts being weighed by Congress.

Arkansas is among several states with a “trigger law” that would end their Medicaid expansion if the enhanced match rate for the program is cut.

“We’re in no position or do we want to be in a place where our program disappears,” she said.

Sanders also suggested she hoped to have influence on the debate in Washington over Medicaid.

“We’re always going to want to have a seat at the table when it’s something that will impact our state,” the governor said.

