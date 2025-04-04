AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

March 28-April 3, 2025 Relatives of Venezuelan migrants, who were deported from the U.S. and transferred to a prison in…

March 28-April 3, 2025

Relatives of Venezuelan migrants, who were deported from the U.S. and transferred to a prison in El Salvador after the U.S. alleged they were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, protested outside of the Salvadoran Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela. Horse riders performed at the Nuestros Ceballos equestrian event in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A container ship passed through the port of Santos in Brazil. American singer Olivia Rodrigo performed in Mexico City for her “Guts” world tour.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Eraldo Peres, based in Brasília, Brazil.

