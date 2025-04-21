AP PHOTOS: The last images of Pope Francis, taken at Easter services the day before he died

Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday. He appeared very frail and had delegated the celebration of the…

Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday. He appeared very frail and had delegated the celebration of the Easter Mass to another cardinal. Though his voice was weak, he blessed a crowd of faithful from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,” he said from the same loggia where Jorge Mario Bergoglio was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013 as the 266th pope.

Francis also made a surprise ride in the square in his popemobile, drawing wild cheers and applause.

Beforehand, he met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

