AP PHOTOS: Holy Week celebrations around the world

The Associated Press

April 19, 2025, 2:57 AM

Christians are celebrating Holy Week with processions and reenactments in places like Jerusalem, Brazil, Nigeria, India, Mexico and Philippines.

The week between Palm Sunday and Easter, known as Holy Week, is the most sacred time of the year for Christians, when the faithful commemorate the passion of Jesus.

