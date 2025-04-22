Antisemitic incidents, partly fueled by campus protests, reached record-breaking high in 2024, according to the ADL

Antisemitic incidents in the United States rose for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, hitting their highest level since the Anti-Defamation League started tracking them in 1979, according to the organization’s annual audit released Tuesday.

Student demonstrators occupy the pro-Palestinian "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the West Lawn of Columbia University on April 24, 2024, in New York City. Student demonstrators occupy the pro-Palestinian "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the West Lawn of Columbia University on April 24, 2024, in New York City. (CNN) — Antisemitic incidents in the United States rose for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, hitting their highest level since the Anti-Defamation League started tracking them in 1979, according to the organization’s annual audit released Tuesday.

The audit identified 9,354 cases of assault, harassment, and vandalism in 2024, marking a 5% increase from 2023, when the ADL recorded 8,873 incidents, and a 344% surge over the past five years.

The record-breaking number is based on incidents reported by victims, the media, law enforcement, and partner groups, according to the ADL.

The majority of the incidents in 2024 — 6,552 — were classified as harassment, defined by the organization as cases where someone targets one or more Jewish people or people perceived to be Jewish with language that includes antisemitic slurs, stereotypes, or tropes. Vandalism was the second highest, with 2,606 incidents, marking a 20% increase from 2023.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, ADL leaders displayed images of some reported incidents.

These included swastikas and the phrase “Holocaust is a Hollywood Lie” painted on garages and buildings. They also highlighted a bomb threat at a synagogue in Youngstown, Ohio; Jewish diners at a Brooklyn, New York, restaurant being harassed by individuals saying “Hitler was on to something”; and a Jewish student at the University of Pittsburgh being assaulted in the Oakland neighborhood by a group who noticed he was wearing a Star of David necklace.

“If your idea of protesting Israeli government policies is to assault or harass or intimidate Jews, that doesn’t make you a political activist, that makes you a bigot,” Oren Segal, ADL’s senior vice president for counter-extremism and intelligence, said during the briefing.

“Our mission is not just to catalog antisemitism, it is to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure fair treatment to all.”

For the first time, a majority of antisemitic incidents — 58% — were related to Israel or Zionism, with many occurring at anti-Israel rallies.

The ADL does not conflate general criticism of Israel or anti-Israel activism with antisemitism, the report says. “Legitimate political protest, support for Palestinian rights or expressions of opposition to Israeli policies” are not included in the audit.

“Hatred toward Israel was a driving force behind antisemitism across the U.S.,” Segal said in a statement.

“These incidents … serve as a clear reminder that silence is not an option,” Segal said.

The audit details where antisemitic incidents most commonly occur, noting that this “provides critical insight into how different environments contribute to — or fail to protect against — antisemitic activity.”

Antisemitic incidents on college campuses increased by 84% between 2023 and 2024, accounting for 18% of all incidents, the report says.

Many of these incidents occurred during protests on college campuses between mid-April and mid-May 2024 in response to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Trump administration has revoked student visas and cut federal funding to colleges and universities accused of tolerating antisemitism.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told CNN’s Dana Bash the rise in antisemitic incidents on college campuses is a “catastrophe” that has not received “nearly enough attention from the very institutions where it’s happening.”

Greenblatt told Bash he supports the federal government holding institutions accountable for antisemitic incidents, but cautioned the Trump administration to be clear about what student protestors are being charged with.

“I think if the administration does that, they will have all people of good faith on their side,” he said.

Incidents in public areas and commercial spaces, including Jewish-owned businesses, also increased. However, non-Jewish K-12 schools experienced a decrease in antisemitism cases.

The three states with the highest number of incidents were New York, California, and New Jersey, according to the audit.

“Good people must stand up, push back, and confront antisemitism wherever it appears. And that starts with understanding what fuels it and learning to recognize it in all its forms,” Segal said.

The report noted the continued increase shows antisemitism “has become a persistent reality for American Jewish communities rather than a temporary spike in the months immediately after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.”

“This horrifying level of antisemitism should never be accepted and yet, as our data shows, it has become a persistent and grim reality for American Jewish communities,” Greenblatt said in a news release.

“Jewish Americans continue to be harassed, assaulted and targeted for who they are on a daily basis and everywhere they go. But let’s be clear: we will remain proud of our Jewish culture, religion and identities, and we will not be intimidated by bigots,” he said.

