Accident at a fishing tournament in Alabama kills 3

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two boats collided during a fishing tournament Wednesday in Alabama, killing three people, officials said. Major…

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Two boats collided during a fishing tournament Wednesday in Alabama, killing three people, officials said.

Major League Fishing said in a statement that a boating accident occurred during the second day of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational held on Lewis Smith Lake, a popular recreational destination about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Birmingham.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is investigating the crash, said a bass fishing boat struck a center console-type vessel early Wednesday morning. Three people aboard the vessel were killed.

Neither the state agency nor Major League Fishing released information about what led to the crash. Major League Fishing said in a statement that competitor Flint Davis was involved.

The state agency said Joey M. Broom, 58, of Altoona, was fatally injured in the collision. John K. Clark, 44, of Cullman, and Jeffrey C. Little, 62, of Brandon, Mississippi, were thrown overboard and drowned, the agency stated.

“This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization,” Kathy Fennel, Major League Fishing executive vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy.”

The organization canceled the third and final day of the competition, which was scheduled for Thursday. Professional anglers had been competing for a top prize of up to $115,000.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.