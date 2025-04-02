Man who held parents hostage for several hours dead following shootout with police, sheriff says

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who held his parents hostage for several hours Friday is dead following a…

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who held his parents hostage for several hours Friday is dead following a shootout with law enforcement that left one deputy and one police officer wounded, officials said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference Friday evening that the shootout with 34-year-old Wayne Volz occurred at a Bartow shopping center. The area is about 60 miles southwest of Orlando.

“We shot him enough, we shot him a lot,” Judd said. “We stopped the threat.”

Earlier Friday, Volz got into an argument with his parents at their Fort Meade home, officials said. Volz eventually pistol-whipped his mother and threatened to shoot his father in the head, authorities said.

After holding his parents for several hours, Volz agreed to drive his father to work at a Bartow hardware store. Investigators said the father called 911 after entering the store, leading to a response from Bartow police and the sheriff’s office.

During a search of the area, a deputy confronted Volz and ended up getting shot in the forearm, officials said. When additional deputies and officers caught up with Volz, a gunfight ensued. A Bartow officer was shot in the chest, though his body armor prevented serious injury.

Volz was shot multiple times, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The deputy and the officer were also hospitalized and expected to make a complete recovery.

All of the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

