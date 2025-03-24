Teenager killed after triggering avalanche, fourth person killed in snow slides in Alaska this month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A teenager has died after triggering an avalanche, the fourth person killed in snow slides in…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A teenager has died after triggering an avalanche, the fourth person killed in snow slides in Alaska this month.

Alaska State Troopers said the body of 16-year-old Tucker Challan of Soldotna was recovered from the avalanche Sunday by the Alaska Mountain Rescue Group.

Troopers said a group of snowmachiners were riding Saturday on the backside of Seattle Ridge in Turnagain Pass, a popular winter recreation area about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Anchorage.

“Witnesses stated that a juvenile male triggered an avalanche and died after being buried,” troopers said in a statement.

The area was too unstable on Saturday to safely recover the body, troopers said.

Three heli-skiers were killed March 4 when they were caught in an avalanche near Girdwood, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Anchorage.

