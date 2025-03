ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from plans for new $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from plans for new $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing hurricanes and delays.

