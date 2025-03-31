Shohei Ohtani leads MLB jersey sales. 6 Dodgers players are in the top 20

Shohei Ohtani has another win to add to his stockpile. After winning the World Series and his third league MVP…

Shohei Ohtani has another win to add to his stockpile.

After winning the World Series and his third league MVP award, the Los Angeles Dodgers star now has the world’s most popular Major League Baseball jersey.

The league says the rankings are based on sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since the culmination of the World Series.

Ohtani leads six Dodgers players in the top 20. Others are Freddie Freeman at No. 2, Mookie Betts at No. 4, Yoshinobu Yamamoto at No. 10, Clayton Kershaw at No. 11 and Kiké Hernández at No. 16. With Ohtani’s jersey at No. 1 and Yamamoto’s at No. 10, it is just the second time two Japanese-born players have ranked in the top 10. Ichiro Suzuki and Yu Darvish did it in 2012.

Non-Dodgers players in the top five are Juan Soto of the New York Mets at No. 3 and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees at No. 5. They are followed in order by Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and Yamamoto.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.