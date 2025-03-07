NWSL opens investigation of Bay FC following reports of a ‘toxic’ work environment

An independent investigation has been opened into the coaching staff at Bay FC following publication of a report that described…

An independent investigation has been opened into the coaching staff at Bay FC following publication of a report that described a “toxic” work environment at the club, National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman said.

The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigation Friday that said at least two formal complaints had been made about the team under coach Albertin Montoya.

Two former players, who were not named in the Chronicle’s report, described the team environment as toxic, and two former Bay FC employees agreed with the assessment.

The team investigated one complaint and found no wrongdoing, while the status of the second was unclear, according to the newspaper. Bay FC said Friday in a statement that a third party investigated the claim and found no evidence of misconduct.

The league on Friday confirmed that it has opened a formal review by an outside party.

On a conference call with reporters ahead of Friday night’s Challenge Cup match between the defending NWSL champion Orlando Pride and the Washington Spirit, Berman addressed the report.

“Our goal is to create a safe, healthy work environment for everyone and everything that we’re doing, both proactively and responsibly, is in service of that,” she said. “Based on information that has come to our attention, a review is underway by an independent third party and we’re very confident that the system we have in place will ensure that we surface the issues that need to be addressed, and that we’ll continue to work with all of our clubs, our technical staffs and our players to make sure that we’re achieving our goal of creating a safe, healthy working environment.”

There was no timeline set for the league’s review.

It is the second time this year that Bay FC has come under scrutiny. The club’s head of domestic scouting, Graeme Abel, resigned in late February after just a week on the job amid allegations of verbal abuse while he was coach at the University of Oregon.

The NWSL was rocked by an abuse and misconduct scandal in 2021. Five coaches resigned or were fired in the aftermath and it prompted two investigations, one by U.S. Soccer and another by the league and its players’ union.

In response, the NWSL implemented changes to protect players, including enhanced vetting of club employees and an anonymous tip line for players. The NWSL Players Association also negotiated safeguards in the collective bargaining agreement with the league.

The NWSL established a $5 million fund for players who were subject to abuse as part of a settlement announced last month with the attorneys general from Washington, D.C., Illinois and New York. The settlement also requires the league to maintain safeguards already in place.

Four former employees and two former players told the Chronicle they chose to leave the San Jose-based team after its inaugural season last year because of Montoya. Two of those interviewed said the coach would “target and bully” players who questioned decisions.

The Chronicle spoke to more than a dozen former and current players, team officials and league sources for its investigation.

Bay FC said in a statement that it had worked to address “communications challenges” that came to light in a midseason player survey last year, and that improvement was reflected in an end-of-season survey. The club said it implemented new procedures, including executive coaching and setting a clear framework for team values and culture.

“We were recently made aware of feedback from the league about our end-of-season survey that is related solely to communication challenges. We take all feedback very seriously and are working closely with the league to review and will take the appropriate steps necessary based on findings. We were founded as a player-centric club, and we will do what we need to make sure we have a supportive environment for our players,” the team’s statement said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.