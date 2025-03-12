North Carolina’s new governor seeks more Helene aid, help for families in legislative address

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein gave his first address to a joint General Assembly…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein gave his first address to a joint General Assembly session Wednesday night, hitting on familiar campaign and early-term themes of helping Hurricane Helene victims, making living expenses affordable and focusing on bipartisan accomplishments.

Stein delivered the biennial State of the State message with a call to legislators in the ninth-largest state to work with him and avoid partisan animosity that he says is now in Washington.

“We do not need to be pulled into those political games,” Stein said from the House floor near the close of his 42-minute speech, which was televised statewide. “We can create something better, something forward-looking right here in North Carolina, and we can do it together.”

Stein, the attorney general for the past eight years, was elected governor in November by defeating then-Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson — continuing a trend of Democratic dominance at the Executive Mansion. Republicans have controlled the General Assembly since 2011, but now they are one seat shy of holding a veto-proof majority.

Stein’s speech emphasized finding areas where he and Republicans can agree.

Hurricane Helene relief

Stein kept Helene recovery a top priority, as it has been since before he was sworn in on Jan. 1. He has made several visits to the mountains, where last fall’s historic flooding led to over 100 deaths and close to $60 billion in damages and recovery needs. Stein highlighted repairs so far but also outstanding needs.

The governor asked lawmakers to send him quickly a bill for additional Helene relief that he says he will be ready to sign — even though competing measures written by House and Senate Republicans would provide roughly half of the nearly $1.1 billion that he requested last month.

House Speaker Destin Hall said this week there are differences to negotiate with the Senate over aid for agricultural losses and whether the package should include funds for delayed housing reconstruction in eastern North Carolina from past hurricanes. The final package also should include money to help rebuild infrastructure that helps small businesses.

Stein and legislators anticipate even more Helene spending later this year.

“People need to get back in their homes. Roads and bridges need to be fixed. Businesses need to keep their doors open and their employees hired,” Stein told lawmakers. “We need that money now. Heck, we needed it yesterday.”

Washington on Stein’s radar

The whirlwind of activity originating from President Donald Trump’s administration and Congress served as a backdrop for some of Stein’s speech.

While a frequent critic of Trump, Stein pointed out how he was working with Trump, his Cabinet and the state’s congressional delegation to locate billions in additional dollars for Helene assistance.

The governor also urged Republicans to join him in protecting Medicaid from any potential cuts by Congress, pointing out that the two parties joined together in passing a 2023 state law expanding Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of adults.

What’s next for Stein?

Stein’s next big reveal likely will be his state government spending proposal for the two years beginning July 1.

Stein’s proposal will reflect a new forecast that warns tax cuts on the books and taking effect soon could lower overall state revenues by $825 million from the next fiscal year to the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

Stein said Wednesday the state can’t locate all the funds to help residents with affordable housing and child care or middle-class tax cuts that he seeks if planned corporate tax cuts and individual tax cuts for the highest wage earners occur.

“So what is it going to be?” Stein asked. “Are we going to give money to out-of-state shareholders, or invest in North Carolina families? We cannot afford to do both.”

Republicans, who will pass their own budget legislation and present it to Stein, have downplayed the forecast shortfall, saying previous income-tax reductions have boosted the state’s economy and fiscal picture overall.

Republican response

The Republican response to Stein’s address came from Hall, who succeeded now-U.S. Rep. Tim Moore after his 10 years as speaker.

Hall said that on Helene recovery, he and Stein “recognize the long road ahead and the need for us all to rise to the moment, setting aside petty partisanship for the sake of our neighbors.”

But Hall made plain the GOP had no plans to diverge from its agenda of the past 14 years. That has included cutting taxes and regulations, supporting federal immigration laws and police and offering taxpayer-funded scholarships for K-12 students to attend private schools.

“We’ve cracked the code on how to deliver common-sense policies that fuel growth and protect our communities,” Hall said.

