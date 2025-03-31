Mine accident in Spain leaves 5 dead and 4 injured

MADRID (AP) — An accident at a mine in Spain’s northern Asturias region killed at least five people on Monday…

MADRID (AP) — An accident at a mine in Spain’s northern Asturias region killed at least five people on Monday morning and injured another four, according to the region’s emergency services authority.

The injured were taken to hospitals to be treated, two in helicopters and the other two by ambulance. Another two workers involved in the mine accident were unharmed, authorities said, adding that by late afternoon, there were no missing workers.

The five dead ranged in age from 32 to 54 years old and were from the neighboring Leon region, officials said.

The emergency services authority said it had mobilized three helicopters and two ambulances to aid with rescue operations in the Degaña municipality.

Local media reported that there had been an explosion at the coal mine.

The regional leader of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, declared two days of mourning and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his condolences to the victims’ relatives on X.

