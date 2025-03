WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Man pleads guilty ahead of opening arguments for mass shooting at a July 4 parade in…

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Man pleads guilty ahead of opening arguments for mass shooting at a July 4 parade in suburban Chicago that left 7 dead.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.