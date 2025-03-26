Kosovo says its prime minister fell prey to a prank call by Russian comedians

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The office of Kosovo’s prime minister acknowledged Wednesday that Albin Kurti fell prey to a prank…

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The office of Kosovo’s prime minister acknowledged Wednesday that Albin Kurti fell prey to a prank call from Russian comedians last month.

On Feb. 11, two days after Kosovo’s parliamentary election, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov called Kurti pretending to be Latvia’s president. The comedians are known for their prank calls to prominent people.

Media have reported that Kurti chatted with them about Serbia, Russia and other topics.

The prime minister’s office in a statement said Kurti had received so many messages of congratulation on the election that “due to time constraints, it was not always possible to conduct a thorough verification of each call.”

Kosovo’s electoral body has yet to announce the final results due to appeals from political parties. Once results are finalized, the president will ask Kurti to form a new Cabinet.

