GOP Rep. John Rose launches run for Tennessee governor

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. John Rose on Thursday announced his candidacy for Tennessee governor in 2026, putting…

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. John Rose on Thursday announced his candidacy for Tennessee governor in 2026, putting him on a likely collision course with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who also appears set on running.

Rose is the first major candidate to join the race to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Lee. For weeks, Rose had told various Republican groups across the state he planned to launch a bid. Blackburn hasn’t formally launched a campaign yet. Her likely candidacy as a two-time statewide elected official and ally of President Donald Trump has scared off some potential opponents, but not Rose.

“I’m a conservative outsider, Tennessee small business owner and farmer,” Rose, of Cookeville, told reporters. “And I think that when I can tell the people about my experience and my preparation, hopefully that will make the case, and others can make their case, and we’ll let the people of Tennessee decide.”

Flanked by tractors and supporters outside of an agricultural center, Rose made some specific promises in his launch Thursday. Among them, he said he would facilitate widening interstates and highways, ensure every Tennessean is within a half hour of emergency medical care and hire a teacher for education commissioner. He also pledged support for anti-abortion efforts, gun rights, mental health resources and nuclear power expansion.

Rose, who also is a former state agriculture commissioner and attorney, has enough personal wealth to help self-fund his campaign. He is in his fourth term in the House and represents a heavily Republican district spanning 19 counties, including many right-leaning rural areas and a section of Democratic-voting Nashville.

Since being elected to Congress in 2019, Rose has touted that he’s “one of the most conservative members.” He’s voted against foreign aid to Ukraine, objected to the 2020 election certification and later voted to overturn the election.

Both Blackburn and Rose have voiced strong support for Trump in a state that voted for him overwhelmingly the past three presidential elections. Trump endorsed Blackburn in her 2018 and 2024 Senate races, in which she faced little formal opposition from fellow Republicans. Trump had endorsed Rose for Congress as well.

In a statement Thursday, Blackburn said she will be the strongest conservative candidate, saying Trump is leading America into a “Golden Age.”

“This is our time to prove what conservative leadership can do as power for education, regulation, health care and benefits return to the states,” Blackburn said.

Tennessee has remained a conservative stronghold. Lee defeated a Democratic opponent in 2022 by 32 percentage points, and Trump won Tennessee in 2024 by nearly 30 points.

Four others have opened fundraising accounts for potential gubernatorial bids: Republican Cito Pellegra, Democrat Tim Cyr and independents Stephen Cortney Maxwell and Manasa Reddy.

Because Blackburn was reelected last year, her Senate seat isn’t at risk by running for governor. If Blackburn wins, a Senate seat opens up, and Blackburn as governor would possibly get to appoint the temporary replacement. Rose’s congressional seat should be an open contest next year, as well.

Rose is the owner and president of Boson Software LLC, an information technology training firm. He previously served as the chairman of the Tennessee State Fair Association. His personal worth is between $24 million to $106 million, according to a 2023 congressional financial disclosure.

He briefly went viral last year when one of his sons made silly faces and hand motions on camera while Rose gave a speech decrying Trump’s felony conviction in New York.

___

Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.