CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Former US Sen. Alan K. Simpson of Wyoming, a political legend whose quick wit bridged partisan…

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Former US Sen. Alan K. Simpson of Wyoming, a political legend whose quick wit bridged partisan gaps, dies at age 93.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.