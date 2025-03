NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton says her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, has died at 82.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton says her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, has died at 82.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.