Live Radio
Home » National News » 29 kidnapped law enforcement…

29 kidnapped law enforcement officers in southwest Colombia are freed

The Associated Press

March 8, 2025, 4:29 PM

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday that 29 law enforcement officers recently kidnapped in the country’s southwest region have been freed.

The 28 police officers and one soldier had been kidnapped Thursday during a violent attack in the El Plateado region.

Sánchez thanked a local community for acting as mediators and pushing for the group’s release.

The attack was blamed on supporters of the armed group known as Carlos Patiño, whose members are dissidents of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia who did not subscribe to a 2016 peace deal with the government.

“Justice will do its thing,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

Sánchez had told W radio earlier that those kidnapped were in good physical condition, were being fed and could move within a confined space.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up