Census Bureau under Trump cuts loose expert advisers who work for free

The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday disbanded outside advisory committees of demographers, statisticians and advocacy group leaders who provided technical expertise to the statistical agency.

Members of the Census Scientific Advisory Committee and the 2030 Census Advisory Committee received notices Tuesday saying Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had determined the committees’ purposes “have been fulfilled,” according to emails shared with the Associated Press.

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund said in a news release that the National Advisory Committee on Racial, Ethnic, and Other Populations also had been terminated.

Members of the advisory committees worked for free except for travel expenses and lodging for meetings.

The Commerce Department oversees the Census Bureau and is led by Lutnick, an appointee of President Donald Trump. An email seeking comment was sent Tuesday to the Commerce Department.

Members of the 2030 census advisory committee were appointed less than a year ago. Its chair, Arturo Vargas, said in an interview that he was “dumbfounded” by the decision to eliminate the committees.

“I think it’s a significant setback for the Census Bureau,” Vargas said. “When the bureau gets advice from external stakeholders, it’s able to correct course and perhaps even consider the unintended consequences of some of its plans when it receives important feedback from the community.”

