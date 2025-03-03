Breakout star Mikey Madison wins best actress Oscar for ‘Anora’ over Hollywood veteran Demi Moore

Mikey Madison won the best actress Oscar on Sunday for “Anora," a role that catapulted the 25-year-old into a film career after achieving initial success on television.

97th Academy Awards - Press Room Mikey Madison, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Anora," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 97th Academy Awards - Press Room Adrien Brody, from left, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Brutalist," Mikey Madison, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Anora," Zoe Saldana, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Emilia Perez," and Kieran Culkin, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain," pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mikey Madison won the best actress Oscar on Sunday for “Anora,” a role that catapulted the 25-year-old into a film career after achieving initial success on television.

Her victory was part of a huge night for the Brooklyn-set comedy-drama, which won five Oscars, including best picture and directing honors for Sean Baker.

“Wow, this is very surreal,” Madison said, having hugged Baker and others before taking the stage.

“Forgive me, I’m nervous,” she said before reading off a list of names from a piece of paper.

Madison had been best known for playing a sullen teenager in the FX comedy series “Better Things,” which ended in 2022. She also appeared in the hit movies “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and the fifth installment of the horror franchise “Scream.”

Those jobs attracted the attention of director-writer Baker, who penned the title role in “Anora” for Madison. She studied Russian and did her own stunts in the film, in addition to learning to pole dance to play an exotic dancer who marries the son of a Russian oligarch.

“I want to again recognize the sex worker community. I will continue to support and be an ally,” Madison said onstage.

The film debuted to critical acclaim at Cannes last year, winning the Palme d’Or. It has gained momentum ever since, with its box-office success easily out-earning its $6 million budget.

Hollywood veteran Demi Moore of “The Substance” had been the Oscar front-runner, having won over Madison at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. However, Madison beat out Moore for the BAFTA two days before Oscar voting ended, as well as at last weekend’s Independent Spirit Awards.

“It’s a huge honor, one that I think will soak in later down the line,” Madison said backstage. “I really did not expect it at all.”

She was born Mikaela Madison Rosberg in Los Angeles, one of five children of psychologist parents. Her mother signed her up for an acting class in her mid-teens after Madison had trained in competitive horseback riding, which she found lonely compared to the collaborative nature of acting.

“I grew up in Los Angeles but Hollywood always felt so far away from me,” Madison said. “This is a dream come true. I’m probably going to wake up tomorrow.”

Madison cradled her Oscar backstage.

“My mind is all over the place and my heart is about to explode right now,” she said, smiling.

She has nine films to her credit since her debut in “Liza, Liza, Skies Are Grey” in 2017.

“I really don’t know what will happen in the future. I just really want to keep making movies,” Madison said. “Making this film gave me confidence as an actor and as a creative. It really inspired me and reinvigorated my love of cinema and reminded me of the kind of work that I want to do.”

First, though, she has some furry friends waiting for her.

“I’m going to go home to my new puppies and probably clean up their mess and it’s going to bring me down to earth,” Madison said.

In addition to Moore, the other nominees were Cynthia Erivo for “Wicked,” Karla Sofía Gascón for “Emilia Pérez” and Fernanda Torres for “I’m Still Here.”

___

For more coverage of this year’s Academy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.