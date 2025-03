LOS ANGELES (AP) — Award-winning actor Richard Chamberlain, who first found fame as Dr. Kildare in the 1960s, has died,…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Award-winning actor Richard Chamberlain, who first found fame as Dr. Kildare in the 1960s, has died, his publicist says.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.