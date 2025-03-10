Attempt to make s’mores blamed for wind-driven brush fires that swept across area of Long Island

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple brush fires that burned across a wooded area of Long Island over the weekend were…

NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple brush fires that burned across a wooded area of Long Island over the weekend were accidentally caused by a family’s attempt to make s’mores, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Commissioner Kevin Catalina said detectives traced the cause to a home in Manorville and a morning attempt to make the campfire dessert of toasted marshmallow and chocolate between graham crackers.

“The individuals making the s’mores were unable to get the fire lit due to the winds, but they used cardboard to initially light that fire,” Catalina said at a news conference. “That person subsequently discovers that the fire does ignite, and the backyard area all goes up in fire.”

That fire was extinguished by about 10:30 a.m., but burning embers carried by the wind are believed to have started fires in other locations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Saturday after four wind-driven fires spread across large swaths of Long Island’s Pine Barrens region, prompting closures to the highway and evacuations of a military base.

Crews managed to contain the fires by Sunday but remained on alert as the wind continued to gust.

Two firefighters were treated at a hospital for injuries and released, Suffolk County Fire Coordinator Rudy Sunderman said Sunday.

At least two commercial structures were damaged.

