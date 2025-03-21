AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

March 14-20, 2025 A woman cries after her friend died from a bullet wound when soldiers fired their guns into…

March 14-20, 2025

A woman cries after her friend died from a bullet wound when soldiers fired their guns into the air as a tribute during the funeral of two soldiers in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. State oil company employees transport and wield hoses in an effort to mitigate damage from an oil spill in Ecuador. A young supporter of bullfighting demonstrates as Mexico City banned the practice.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Ramón Espinosa, based in Havana.

