AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Feb. 28-March 6, 2025

Carnival celebrations began in Brazil, Bolivia and beyond. A Wayuu migrant played with a chicken in Colombia. Riot police and protestors demanding better pensions for reitred people faced off once more in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi took office in Montevideo.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.

