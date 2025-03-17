AP PHOTOS: Wildfires and dust storms wreak havoc across multiple US states

Residents are surveying damage from unusually vicious weather in multiple U.S. states where violent twisters, blinding dust storms and fast-moving…

Residents are surveying damage from unusually vicious weather in multiple U.S. states where violent twisters, blinding dust storms and fast-moving wildfires decimated entire neighborhoods.

As of Sunday afternoon, at least 37 people had been killed as a sprawling storm barreled across the nation’s midsection toward the East Coast.

The dramatic storm from Friday through Sunday earned an unusual “high risk” designation from weather forecasters.

This photo gallery curated by AP photo editors highlights the destruction caused by the damaging weather.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.