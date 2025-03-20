North Macedonia holds mass funerals for young victims of nightclub fire

KOCANI, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of mourners flocked to funerals Thursday in North Macedonia for the dozens of victims…

KOCANI, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of mourners flocked to funerals Thursday in North Macedonia for the dozens of victims of last weekend’s devastating nightclub fire, bringing flowers and photographs and some of them collapsing in grief.

The March 16 blaze claimed 59 lives, mostly young people, including several members of the pop band DNA, who were performing when flames engulfed the venue in the eastern town of Kocani. Authorities have set up cordons around burial sites to provide privacy for mourning families.

Burials were held in several cities and towns throughout the country, but the main funeral was in Kocani, a town of about 25,000 people east of the capital, where 30 of the victims were being buried, with coffins lined up near graves dug by excavators.

Thousands of mourners walked solemnly along dirt paths to the freshly dug graves marked with paper signs. Many carried baskets of white flowers or clutched photographs of their loved ones. Many wore t-shirts and badges with pictures and names of the deceased.

Several people overcome by grief required medical attention. A weeping man rested his head on the edge of one of the coffins.

Ana Kostadinovska, a backing vocalist for the band DNA, who survived the fire, wrote in an online post: “A part of my second family has left. Along with them, my soul.”

“All that remains is ashes and emptiness … and who would have thought that emptiness could hurt so much,” she wrote.

The fire, and emerging stories of the harrowing scenes at the nightclub, have triggered an outpouring of grief and protests, led mostly by young people.

Thursday’s religious service at the cemetery in Kocani was led by clergy from the country’s Orthodox Church, while Red Cross and emergency personnel were present to support grieving families.

Ahead of the funerals, the country’s spiritual leader, Orthodox Archbishop Stefan, called for national unity in prayer for the victims and their families.

“We pray constantly for the salvation of the innocent victims, holding memorial services for the deceased and offering prayers for the healing of the injured, as well as for the comfort of their families and loved ones,” he said.

“National solidarity and unity are most needed in such difficult times,” he added. “We call on all the faithful to preserve peace within ourselves and peace among ourselves, and, praying diligently, to mourn with dignity.” Stefan presided over the Kocani funerals. Separate funeral services took place in the capital, Skopje, and five other towns – several neighboring Kocani – where many local businesses closed as a sign of respect. Public tributes were also made for Ile Gocevski, a Kocani ambulance driver who died of apparent heart failure after completing 11 hospital runs on the night of the fire.

The investigation into the tragedy continues to widen. Seven police officers are among more than 20 people detained as authorities probe the lack of fire safety measures at the Pulse nightclub, as well as allegations that the club’s permits had been obtained illegally.

Health Minister Arben Taravari said 72 people remain hospitalized across the country, while 101 patients are receiving treatment abroad. He described the condition of those being treated for burns, smoke inhalation, and trampling injuries as “stable or improved,” easing earlier concerns that the death toll could rise further.

The ministry Thursday released the names of the 59 victims. They include 41 who were in their 20s or younger and three 17-year-olds. ___

Testorides reported from Skopje, North Macedonia. Florent Bajrami and Armin Durgut in Kocani, and Derek Gatopoulos in Athens, Greece contributed.

