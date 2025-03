‘A legacy that is unmatched’: Tributes pour in for longtime Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and a slew of members of Congress were…

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and a slew of members of Congress were among those paying tribute to Arizona Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva on Thursday after the announcement of his death at age 77.

“Congressman Grijalva was not just my colleague, but my friend. As another Latino working in public service, I can say from experience that he served as a role model to many young people across the Grand Canyon State. He spent his life as a voice for equality. In Congress, I was proud to see firsthand his leadership as chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee as he stood up for Arizona’s water rights, natural beauty, and Tribes.” — U.S. Sen. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, posted on X.

“There are truly no words that can capture the deep gratitude I feel for his tireless efforts on behalf of the tribal communities across Arizona. He was a champion who answered the call of those who had often been overlooked and unheard. In a world where such calls can be easy to ignore, Rep. Grijalva was always there to lift those voices.” — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on X.

“AZ lost a giant today. Congressman Raul Grijalva dedicated his life to fighting for the people of Arizona. From standing up for working families, Indigenous communities, and clean air and water — Raul leaves a legacy that is unmatched.” — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, on X.

“Representative Grijalva was a dedicated public servant who served his community and country for decades. He fought hard for fair immigration policies and to tackle the climate crisis our generation is facing. His passing leaves a huge void in Southern Arizona and beyond.” — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, in a statement.

“The Congressman was always very kind to me — he had a great sense of humor. As a fellow animal lover, we often found ourselves working together on animal protection issues. To his daughters Adelita, Raquel, and Marisa, and his wife, Ramona, I send my deepest condolences.” — U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, a Republican from Arizona, on X.

“I am heartbroken by the news of Congressman Raul Grijalva’s passing. For climate justice, economic justice, health justice — Raul fought fearlessly for change. We served a decade together on the Natural Resources Committee, and I will forever be grateful for his leadership and partnership.” — U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts, on X.

“I had the privilege of working alongside him on matters impacting Puerto Rico, and while we often approached issues from different perspectives, his passion for service and his respect for dialogue were undeniable.” — Jenniffer González, governor of Puerto Rico, on X.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Raúl Grijalva. A true champion for Arizona, our environment, and working people. His leadership, kindness, and fight for justice will be deeply missed by many.” — U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, a Democrat from Massachusetts, on X.

“I’m devastated to hear of the passing of my colleague Raul Grijalva. He was a fighter for Arizonans and a champion for Indigenous communities and our planet. We will all miss him dearly. My thoughts are with his family, friends, loved ones, and constituents.” — U.S. Rep. Yassamin Ansari, a Democrat from Arizona, in a statement.

“Whether he was speaking at a neighborhood event, marching for civil rights, speaking against the erosion of our democratic values or joking with us in the backyard, he led with his principles and courage.” — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, a Democrat, in a statement.

“I am devastated by the loss of Representative Raúl Grijalva and my heart is with his family and loved ones. To his last day, he remained a servant leader who put everyday people first while in office. I join every Arizonan in mourning his passing.” — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, on X.

“Congressman Grijalva was a kind man and a leader who listened. He received social justice advocates in his offices with open arms and treated us with the familiarity of a grandpa…commending us for our efforts, giving us advice and encouraging our advocacy. This is a sad day. We have lost an elder but gained an ancestor. May he rest in power.” — Chispa Arizona Executive Director Vianey Olivarría in a statement.

“House members are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Raul Grijalva, who served his constituents faithfully in Congress for more than two decades. Our prayers are with Raul’s wife, Ramona, his three children, and the people of Arizona’s 7th district.” — U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, on X.

“His leadership was singular. He mentored generously and was an incredible friend. I will always be grateful for his lifelong courage and commitment.” — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, on X.

“One of Raúl’s favorite songs was ‘El Rey,’ and in particular the line that says ‘no hay que llegar primero, pero hay que saber llegar’ — “it’s not only about getting there first, but about how you get there.” I think this phrase perfectly describes his tenacity in everything he did.” — U.S. Rep. Jesús G. “Chuy” García, a Democrat from Illinois, on X.

“Grijalva’s legacy includes his critical work with the late Representative Donald McEachin to draft the groundbreaking Environmental Justice for All Act, an instrumental bill confronting the legacy of environmental racism that disproportionately impacts communities of color and low wealth. We are forever grateful for Representative Grijalva’s historic leadership.” — League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski in a statement.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.