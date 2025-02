STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voletta Wallace, mother of rap great Notorious B.I.G. and a keeper of his legacy, dies at…

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voletta Wallace, mother of rap great Notorious B.I.G. and a keeper of his legacy, dies at 78, coroner says.

