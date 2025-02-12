The Latest: Trump says he and Putin have agreed to begin negotiations on ending war in Ukraine

President Donald Trump upended three years of U.S. policy toward Ukraine on Wednesday, saying that he and Russian President Vladimir…

President Donald Trump upended three years of U.S. policy toward Ukraine on Wednesday, saying that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to begin negotiations on ending the war following a dramatic prisoner swap.

Trump said in a social media post that he and Putin had a lengthy phone call during which they committed to “work together, very closely” to bring the conflict to an end. Trump then called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said they discussed “opportunities to achieve peace.”

While speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that NATO membership was not realistic for Ukraine.

Kennedy Center terminates president’s contract after Trump becomes board chair

A Kennedy Center statement said President Deborah F. Rutter’s contract had been terminated. She’d previously announced plans to step down at the end of the year.

Trump named Ric Grenell, his former acting director of national intelligence, to be the center’s interim president.

Trump was voted in unanimously after firing board members appointed by former President Joe Biden and replacing them with his own.

White House says it has the right to punish AP reporters over Gulf naming dispute

The White House said Wednesday that news organizations that refuse to use President Donald Trump’s new name for the Gulf of Mexico were telling “lies” and insisted it would continue to bar Associated Press journalists from presidential events.

Trump has decreed that the international body of water — which borders Mexico, the United States and other nations — be called the Gulf of America. In its influential Stylebook, the AP said it would continue to use Gulf of Mexico, while also noting Trump’s decision, to ensure that names of geographical features are recognizable around the world.

The White House’s outright attempt at regulating language used by independent media — and the punitive measures attached to it — mark a sharp escalation in Trump’s often fraught dealings with news organizations.

At a regular briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that “it is a fact that the body of water off the coast of Louisiana is called the Gulf of America, and I’m not sure why news outlets don’t want to call it that.”

In reality, the body lies partially in waters that don’t belong to the United States and has been called the Gulf of Mexico for hundreds of years.

▶ Read more about Trump and the Gulf of Mexico

Artistic adviser to National Symphony Orchestra resigns after Trump becomes Kennedy Center board chair

The artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center has resigned in the wake of Trump’s election as the center’s board chair.

Ben Folds, a million-selling musician first known as the leader of the Ben Folds Five, had served for eight years.

“Given the developments at the Kennedy Center, effective today I am resigning as artistic advisor to the NSO. Not for me,” he wrote in a statement posted Wednesday on Instagram.

“It’s been a wonderful 8 years working with Kennedy Center President Deb Rutter, fellow artistic advisor Renee Fleming, and the entire NSO staff, encouraging thousands of fresh new audiences to appreciate symphonic music,” he said.

Judge clears way for Trump’s plan to downsize federal workforce

A federal judge has cleared the way for Trump’s plan to downsize the federal workforce with a deferred resignation program.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. in Boston found a group of labor unions didn’t have legal standing to challenge the program, commonly described as a buyout.

Trump wants to use financial incentives to encourage government employees to quit. According to the White House, tens of thousands of workers have taken the government up on its offer.

The deferred resignation program has been spearheaded by Elon Musk, who is serving as Trump’s top adviser for reducing federal spending. Under the plan, employees can stop working and get paid until Sept. 30.

▶ Read more about the latest developments on the deferred resignation program

New York governor expected to meet with Trump this week, person familiar with matter says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to travel to Washington to meet with Trump on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The expected meeting comes as the Democratic governor of Trump’s former home state is clashing with the new administration over immigration and congestion pricing in New York City.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced a lawsuit against the state over policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The person familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the meeting before it was officially announced.

Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller contributed reporting.

Trump administration investigates athletic associations in California and Minnesota over stance on trans athletes

The Trump administration is investigating athletic associations in California and Minnesota that said they will abide by state laws allowing student athletes to participate in sports according to the gender by which they identify.

Trump has an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ sports.

The Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations Wednesday into the California Interscholastic Federation and the Minnesota State High School League.

The California association declined to comment. A message seeking comment was left with the Minnesota league.

The department opened separate investigations last week into two universities and a high school sports league that allowed trans athletes to compete on women’s teams.

Trump signs executive order on Foreign Service that warns career diplomats could be fired for not aligning on policy

Trump has signed an executive order that calls for Secretary of State Marco Rubio to rewrite guidelines around hiring, discipline and other workplace rules for the Foreign Service to ensure its workforce is committed to the president’s foreign policy.

The order also warns career diplomats can be fired if they do not comply.

“Failure to faithfully implement the President’s policy is grounds for professional discipline, including separation,” the order states.

Staff reshuffles at agency tasked with immigration arrests

Two top officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been reassigned.

That’s according to two officials with knowledge of the moves who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

ICE is the key agency responsible for carrying out President Trump’s vows of mass deportations of people in the country illegally.

The officials gave no reason for the moves but Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said Tuesday he was unsatisfied with the pace of immigration arrests.

— Associated Press reporter Rebecca Santana contributed to this report.

Treasury secretary is in Ukraine to get ‘security’ in exchange for aid, Trump says

Trump told reporters that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was on a train in Ukraine Wednesday working to get written assurances that the U.S. would get access to Ukraine’s rare earth elements and oil and gas.

“We’re asking for security of our money,” Trump said.

The president said he would send more aid to Ukraine, “but we want it secured.”

Trump says he and Putin will “probably” meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss Ukraine war

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that in addition to plans for him and Putin to visit each other, they will “probably” first meet in Saudi Arabia.

The president said the date hadn’t been set yet but it would be in the “not too distant future.”

He said he would be dealing with Putin “largely on the phone.”

ICE leadership reshuffle aims to speed up mass deportations

Two top immigration enforcement officials have been reassigned amid frustrations in the Trump administration about the pace of immigration arrests.

That’s according to two officials with knowledge of the moves who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

Staff members at Immigration and Customs Enforcement were informed Tuesday evening that two top officials in the agency responsible for finding and removing immigrants in the country illegally — Russell Hott and Peter Berg — had been reassigned, according to a Department of Homeland Security official and an administration official.

Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said the administration needs to see more mass deportations and fewer detainees being released from immigration custody. From now on, he said, no one gets released without ICE leadership signing off.

“The number of releases was unacceptable,” Homan said, “and that’s been fixed.”

▶ Read more about the immigration enforcement leadership

Congress members decry rehiring of DOGE staffer

The chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and Indian American members of Congress condemned the rehiring of DOGE staffer Marko Elez, who previously resigned over racist social media posts.

“When given the opportunity to disavow Marko Elez, our nation’s leaders refused to do so. President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Elon Musk have decided to double down and rehire the self-described racist. Their response is disappointing but not surprising,” the group said in a statement, demanding accountability.

The Kennedy Center has a new chairman

Trump has been elected chairman of the board of the Kennedy Center, the premier Washington, D.C. arts venue, after he last week fired board members appointed by President Joe Biden.

Trump said in a post on his social media platform that he had been selected “unanimously” by the board, which now includes only his appointees.

“It is a Great Honor to be Chairman of The Kennedy Center, especially with this amazing Board of Trustees. We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!” he wrote.

Trump named Ric Grenell, his former acting director of national intelligence, to be the center’s acting executive director.

Two transgende

r girls sued New Hampshire. Now they’re taking on Trump, too

A judge has approved a request by the high school students to add the president and other federal officials to their challenge of New Hampshire’s ban against transgender athletes on girls sports teams.

Wednesday’s approval sets up what may be the first constitutional challenge of Trump’s executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

The families of Parker Tirrell, 15, and Iris Turmelle, 14, hope to overturn the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act that former Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law. A federal judge ruled they can keep playing meanwhile. Tirrell plays soccer and Turmelle aims to try out for tennis.

“I just want to go to school like other kids and keep playing the game I love,” Tirrell said.

An email seeking comment was sent to the White House Press Office.

▶ Read more about the students’ Title IX challenge

Western allies say NATO membership for Ukraine must not be ruled out

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said NATO “is still the main guarantee of security for European countries.”

Abandoning Ukraine would “entrench the law of the strongest. It would be an invitation to all the world’s tyrants and despots to invade their neighbors with complete impunity,” Barrot said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth insisted that NATO should play no role in policing a peace in Ukraine. And he said any peacekeeping troops should not be covered by the part of NATO’s founding treaty that obliges all allies to help defend any member under attack.

Article 5 has been activated only once, when European allies and Canada helped the United States after the Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida attacks on New York and Washington.

▶ Read more on European reaction to Hegseth’s comments

Public tours of the White House to resume Feb. 25

First lady Melania Trump made the announcement:

“The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark. There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House. This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe — a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year,” she said.

Tours must be requested through a member of Congress.

Democrats are harshly critical of the House budget blueprint

Rep. Brendan Boyle, the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said the GOP tax cuts won’t pay for themselves.

“Their plan blows up the deficit and sticks the middle class with the bill, whether through higher prices, deep cuts to essential programs, or both.”

And Rep. Paul Tonko many who rely on Medicaid would see higher costs or lose coverage.

“To take away this lifesaving coverage is cruel in its own right. But to do it all to further line the pockets of their donors, of the wealthiest Republicans and corporations, is despicable,” Tonko said.

House Republican blueprint would extend $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and lift the debt ceiling

The budget plan released Wednesday would advance many of President Trump’s top domestic priorities, and increase the debt limit by $4 trillion so that the U.S. can continue financing its bills.

The 45-page budget plan would also cut spending by at least $1.5 trillion. GOP leaders are eyeing cuts to social services, and particularly Medicaid, as they seek massive reductions. But there’s a $100 billion boost in defense spending and $90 billion more for the Homeland Security Department, which is carrying out Trump’s massive immigration deportation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said “our objective is to fulfill all the president’s campaign promises.”

▶ Read more about the House budget plan

White House: Trump’s sweeping order on reciprocal tariffs still in the works

President Donald Trump had said his additional action on the global economy Tuesday or Wednesday, with plans to sign an executive order to require reciprocal U.S. tariffs on imports, matching any tax rates charged by other countries.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that she believes that the tariffs order would come before Thursday’s visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

▶ Read more on Trump tariffs

JD Vance visits recently reopened Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The vice president and his family paid a visit on Wednesday to the Catholic cathedral that was badly damaged in a 2019 fire.

Vance held his daughter, Mirabel, in his arms as the family took in the 12th century cathedral. His son, Vivek, strolled by his side and appeared to be asking him questions. His wife, Usha Vance, walked into Notre Dame holding their eldest son Ewan’s hand.

The family also visited the Louvre Museum on Tuesday evening.

Vance has been in Paris since Monday to attend a summit on artificial intelligence and meet with fellow world leaders.

He’ll head to Germany on Thursday where’s he expected to visit the Nazi concentration camp in Dachau ahead of a Friday address to the Munich Security Conference and talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

▶ Read more on negotiations with Russia and Ukraine

GSA says it has no plans to pressure or surveil workers

The news release Wednesday from the General Services Administration says it has “no plans to surveil employees” and “characterizations that GSA senior leadership are unduly pressuring employees to leave the agency are categorically untrue.”

A memo sent by the Office of Management and Budget last week required all federal agencies to submit names of every employee with less than top ratings and to make sure they can swiftly fire “poor performing employees.”

And an email from GSA’s Washington headquarters instructed regional managers to begin terminating leases on roughly 7,500 federal offices nationwide as President Trump and his advisor Elon Musk pursue a sweeping effort to fire government employees.

An independent agency established by President Harry S. Truman established in 1949, the GSA manages federal properties and delivers technology that serves millions of people across dozens of federal agencies.

As DOGE hammers away at the US government, Republicans stir with quiet objections

Republican lawmakers are beginning to speak up to protect home-state interests, industries and jobs that are endangered by President Trump’s executive actions and the slash-and-burn tactics erupting across the federal government by billionaire Elon Musk ’s DOGE.

Alabama Sen. Katie Britt said she’s working to make sure the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency doesn’t hit what she called “life-saving, groundbreaking research” at institutions including her state’s beloved University of Alabama.

Kansas GOP Sen. Jerry Moran is worried that food from heartland farmers would spoil rather than be sent around the world as the U.S. Agency for International Development shutters.

While Democrats have been openly denouncing the impact, these are more quiet concerns — taken together, the first glimmers of GOP pushback against Trump’s upending of the federal government.

▶ Read more on Republican support for federal programs

White House claims judges balking at Trump’s actions are provoking a ‘constitutional crisis’

The White House said during a press conference that court rulings going against the Trump administration are coming from “judicial activists” on the bench whose decisions amount to a “constitutional crisis.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the comments as she pushed back against critics of Trump’s expansive actions.

“We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law,” Leavitt said.

Trump and Zelenskyy discuss war in Ukraine during phone call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke with Trump about “opportunities to achieve peace” regarding the war with Russia. Zelenskyy said in a post on Wednesday on the social platform X that they also discussed their “readiness to work together at a team level,” as well as talking about Ukraine’s technological capabilities in drones and other technologies.

Zelenskyy said that he also talked with Trump about his conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and that Trump talked to him about the U.S. president’s conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“Together with the U.S., we are charting our next steps to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace,” Zelenskyy posted on social media.

Trump, meanwhile, said his conversation with Zelenskyy went “very well” and that a Friday meeting was being set up in Munich for talks about the war with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Freed Russian prisoner is cryptocurrency money launderer Alexander Vinnik

The Russian prisoner released in exchange for American schoolteacher Marc Fogel of Pennsylvania is Alexander Vinnik.

That’s according to people familiar with the deal who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic details.

Vinnik was arrested in 2017 in Greece at the request of the U.S. on cryptocurrency fraud charges. He was later convicted of money laundering in France, where prosecutors accused him of extorting millions from victims using a malicious software called “Locky” that encrypted people’s data until they paid ransom in bitcoin through BTC-e, one of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges.

And then he was extradited to the U.S., where he pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit money laundering. He is currently in custody in California awaiting transport to return to Russia, the officials said.

▶ Read more on the U.S.-Russia talks

— Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Matthew Lee and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Ukraine official says Trump and Zelenskyy had a ‘good conversation’

Trump upended three years of U.S. policy toward Ukraine on Wednesday, separately calling Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump said in a social media post that his call with Putin was lengthy and they committed to “work together, very closely” to bring the conflict to an end. “As we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine.”

It was unclear how closely Zelenskyy would be involved. Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed the phone call.

Trump’s announcement appeared to dismantle the Biden-era mantra that Kyiv would be a full participant in any decisions made. “Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” President Joe Biden and his top national security aides said repeatedly.

Federal judge OKs FEMA blocking New York City migrant funding

U.S. District Judge John McConnell in Rhode Island ruled that the government’s bid to withhold Federal Emergency Management Agency funds was not subject to an order, still in effect, that’s aimed at preventing a sweeping pause on federal funding.

FEMA pulled the funding and four employees were fired after Trump adviser Elon Musk posted on the social platform X that his government efficiency team team had discovered the payments were used to house migrants in “luxury hotels.”

FEMA’s acting administrator later said in court documents that the funding was pulled because of concerns it was “facilitating illegal activities” at a Manhattan hotel used as a migrant shelter.

Arts and Humanities endowments update grant guidelines

Anyone seeking funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities must now comply with Trump’s executive order.

The two groups hand out millions of dollars each year to individuals and to artistic and cultural organizations.

The NEA’s grants page now reads in part: “The applicant will not operate any programs promoting ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) that violate any applicable Federal anti-discrimination laws, in accordance with Executive Order No. 14173.”

NEH applicants are alerted that money may not be used for the “promotion of gender ideology,” the “promotion of discriminatory equity ideology,” support for “diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) or diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) initiatives or activities; or environmental justice initiatives or activities.”

“It is a longstanding legal requirement that all recipients of federal funds comply with applicable federal anti-discrimination laws, regulations and executive orders, an NEA spokesperson said.

RFK Jr advances toward confirmation to lead HHS on party-line vote

Senators voted on a party-line to advance Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as secretary of the Health and Human Services Department.

Kennedy, the anti-vaccine guru who has drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, appears to be on track to lead the world’s largest public health system, which provides care for millions of Americans. He has tempered some views during his confirmation process.

The final confirmation vote by the Senate is expected no later than Thursday morning.

Exposed and on their own, evacuating USAID staffers in Congo faced angry crowds and looting

Employees of the U.S. Agency for International Developments say the Trump administration exposed them to violence by forcing agency leaders off the job and freezing their funding.

In court affidavits, multiple USAID staffers say they were abandoned in Congo without money and facing an explosion of political violence, with angry crowds looting their homes. Some spoke of arriving in the U.S. with only their children and backpacks.

Their accounts were filed in federal court late Tuesday in support of an employee lawsuit seeking to roll back and restore USAID.

Egyptian and Jordanian leaders again reject Trump’s Gaza plan

The leaders of Egypt and Jordan on Wednesday reiterated their rejection of Trump’s plan to depopulate the Gaza Strip.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and King Abdullah II of Jordan spoke by phone, and stressed the importance of the immediate start of Gaza’s reconstruction “without the transfer of Palestinian people from their land,” according to a statement from the Egyptian leader’s office.

The leaders “showed their keenness” to work with Trump to achieve “permanent peace” in the region through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, the statement said.

McConnell voted against Gabbard over her ‘alarming lapses in judgment’

Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the former GOP leader, was the sole Republican voting against Gabbard’s nomination as the nation’s director of the Office of National Intelligence, saying the nominee brings “unnecessary risk” because of her past statements and actions.

“In my assessment, Tulsi Gabbard failed to demonstrate that she is prepared to assume this tremendous national trust,” McConnell said in a statement.

He cited her views about Putin, China and Edward Snowden, the former government contractor who leaked sensitive U.S. data, in his decision to vote against her.

“The nation should not have to worry that the intelligence assessments the President receives are tainted by a Director of National Intelligence with a history of alarming lapses in judgment,” he said.

Trump says he and Putin have agreed to begin ‘negotiations’ on ending Ukraine war

The Republican said in a social media post on Wednesday, disclosing a call between the two leaders, that they would “work together, very closely.”

The call followed a prisoner swap that resulted in Russia releasing American schoolteacher Marc Fogel, of Pennsylvania, after more than three years of detention.

Alexander Vinnik, a convicted Russian criminal, is being freed as part of a swap that saw Moscow’s release of American Marc Fogel, two U.S. officials confirmed Wednesday. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the swap.

— Associated Press reporters Vladimir Isachenkov, Eric Tucker and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Senate confirms Gabbard as director of national intelligence

Wednesday’s 52-48 vote fell along mostly party lines, with Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky the only Republican to join Democrats in opposing Gabbard’s nomination.

Gabbard is a veteran and a former Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii.

Her nomination initially faced bipartisan criticism over comments sympathetic to Russia and her past support of government leaker Edward Snowden, as well as a 2017 meeting with now-deposed Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

While several Republican lawmakers had expressed concerns about Gabbard, GOP support fell in line following a pressure campaign mounted by Trump allies, including Elon Musk.

Federal health agencies restore webpages and datasets following judge’s order

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have complied with a court order to restore some webpages and datasets.

The CDC information includes pages on adolescent health, information on HIV monitoring and testing, contraception guidance, and data on how pollution, poverty and other factors impact certain communities. The FDA restored recommendations for enrolling more females in clinical trials, analyzing sex-specific data and including sex-specific information in regulatory submissions.

On his first day back in the White House, Trump ordered agencies to use the term “sex” and not “gender” in federal policies and documents. The Office of Personnel Management’s acting director then required agency heads to eliminate any programs or websites that promote “gender ideology,” leading to widespread takedowns across government websites.

▶ Read more about litigation over public health data

Global reproductive health advocates decry shuttering USAID, reinstatement of global gag rule

Dilly Severin, executive director of the Universal Access Project at the UN Foundation, described Trump’s actions as “forfeiting our role as a leader in global health, including reproductive rights, health and justice.”

Dr. Carole Sekimpi, senior director of MSI Africa, said the organization has lost $40 million in funding from the U.S. since Trump took office and warned there will be a spike in deaths of women and girls across the region due to losing “life-saving, time-sensitive” family planning services.

“Women and girls woke up one morning and there was no care, whether it was contraception or HIV care,” she said. “There was no forewarning, so there’s a lot of panic.”

The global gag rule, sometimes called the “Mexico City Policy,” requires foreign nongovernmental agencies to certify that they don’t provide or promote abortion if they receive U.S. federal funds for family planning assistance.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said he would seek to mitigate damage resulting from shutting down U.S.-funded global aid programs by issuing waivers to exempt emergency food aid and “life-saving” programs. But Sekimpi said it’s nearly impossible to restart the programs on the ground even with the waivers.

Danes jokingly petition to buy California as Trump seeks Greenland

The idea is a response to Trump’s talk about taking control of the vast and mineral-rich Arctic island from Denmark. The petition’s website claimed over 200,000 signatures by midmorning Wednesday.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make that dream a reality,” it says. “California will become New Denmark. Los Angeles? More like Løs Ångeles.”

As for Disneyland in Southern California: “We’ll rename it Hans Christian Andersenland. Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet? Yes, please.”

The petition comes with a disclaimer: “This campaign is 100% real … in our dreams.

▶ Read more about the Danish petition

Trump taps oil industry advocate for land agency, former Wyoming official for Fish and Wildlife

Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Colorado-based Western Energy Alliance, was named Bureau of Land Management director. Her group has long pushed for greater access by the oil and gas industry to public lands and increased mining.

Brian Nesvik led the Wyoming Game and Fish Department until last year.

The land management agency manages about 245 million acres of federal land, mostly in the West, while Fish and Wildlife oversees fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats. Both agencies are part of the Interior Department.

Human rights expert praises Trump’s order restricting transgender athletes from women’s sports

Trump’s executive order “mandates the preservation of all-female athletic opportunities and locker rooms, ensuring privacy and dignity for women and girls,” said Reem Alsalem, the U.N. special rapporteur on violence against women and girls.

Alsalem is one of dozens of independent experts who work with the U.N. human rights office to keep tabs on human rights and is not a staffer of the United Nations.

Affidavits reveal scope of US foreign aid eliminations by DOGE and other outsiders

The newly filed affidavits of U.S. Agency for International Development workers describe a lieutenant of Trump ally Elon Musk and other outsiders directing the immediate termination of hundreds of assistance programs, allegedly without required authorization or justification.

The groups are suing to roll back the dismantling of USAID by Trump’s Republican administration and Musk’s government-cutting teams.

The affidavits were filed late Tuesday. One says that when USAID contract officers emailed agency higher-ups on Monday asking for the authorization and justification needed to cancel USAID programs abroad, a lieutenant of Musk’s responded by asserting that the decisions came from the “most senior levels.”

Trump’s ultimate power move could test the Supreme Court’s supremacy

Trump is clearly pressing the boundaries of the relationship between the executive and judicial branches. And that may test one of the most foundational cases in American constitutional law, Marbury v. Madison, which established the courts as the law’s final arbiters.

Chief Justice John Marshall wrote in the 1803 ruling that while Congress makes the laws and the president enforces them, the courts decide whether the other branches have gone too far.

“It is emphatically the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is,” Marshall wrote.

So is the court supreme? Notably, the court lacks any independent means of enforcing its decisions. But Americans have come generally to believe that court decisions should be obeyed, even amid sharp disagreement.

▶ Read more about court precedent on the balance of powers

