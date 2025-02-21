Rep. Cory Mills under investigation by DC police for alleged assault

GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District Columbia for allegedly assaulting an individual, the police department told CNN.

Rep. Cory Mills addresses the media outside of Manhattan Criminal Court on behalf of former President Donald Trump on May 14, 2024 in New York City. Rep. Cory Mills addresses the media outside of Manhattan Criminal Court on behalf of former President Donald Trump on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (CNN) — GOP Rep. Cory Mills of Florida is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District Columbia for allegedly assaulting an individual, the police department told CNN.

MPD said they were called to a Washington, DC, address on Wednesday with a report of an assault, the police department said in a statement.

MPD spokesperson Tom Lynch confirmed to CNN that Mills is the subject in the investigation even though his name is not mentioned in the report. It is standard for the subject’s name not to be included during an active investigation.

“I can confirm that Cory Mills is the subject being investigated for alleged assault,” Lynch told CNN.

MPD said there is “an active criminal investigation and there is no further information on the case to provide at this time.”

Sarah Raviani confirmed in a statement to CNN that she reached out to law enforcement but she said there was no violence.

“Wednesday, I reached out to law enforcement to address a personal matter. Several factors influenced my decision to involve the authorities,” Raviani said. “While the personal matter in question was emotionally charged, there was no physical altercation.”

Describing her physical and emotional state at the time, Raviani said she was “severely jet-lagged and sleep-deprived” after returning from a 14-hour flight and had been drinking.

“Upon their arrival, they noticed some bruising and marks on my arms, which I explained were the result of medical conditions like eczema and activities from my recent trip to Dubai,” Raviani added.

Raviani also claimed that the situation had been “misrepresented” and has led to “relentless harassment from various sources.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Mills. A spokesperson for Mills denied any wrongdoing to Fox News Digital.

“This week, law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence,” the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”

NOTUS first reported the investigation.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.