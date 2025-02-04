Medics attend to fan who collapsed courtside at Spurs, Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Medics attended to a fan who collapsed courtside Monday night before the San Antonio Spurs vs.…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Medics attended to a fan who collapsed courtside Monday night before the San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies game.

The teams were preparing for the opening tipoff when attention turned to the courtside seats. Medics worked on the man on the floor as both teams were sent back to the locker rooms with the game delayed.

The man was taken out of the arena on a stretcher after about seven minutes.

“We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the individual involved and are thankful to the first responders and medical staff who provided the necessary care,” a Grizzlies spokesperson said in a statement.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was limited in his comments after the game, citing privacy matters, but said the organization is “hoping for the best.”

The game started after a 45-minute delay.

Sports agent Mike Miller, who was sitting near the fan, said he called for authorities after he noticed something was wrong.

“It was awful,” Miller said. “He was sitting talking to people, then the national anthem happened, and he didn’t get up.”

After the game, which the Grizzlies won 128-109, several players said the situation affected them as they returned to the court.

“My energy was kind of shifted by it a little bit,” said Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, who started at forward. “I started the game real slow. My mind was all over the place. That was the first time that has ever happened to me, especially in a basketball environment.”

GG Jackson said he went through a similar situation when he was young with his grandfather during a church service.

“My first instinct was to go straight to prayer,” he said, adding that when the Grizzlies returned to the locker room, they huddled in prayer for the man.

“We had a great prayer led by GG,” Memphis guard Ja Morant said. “Then we were back here hoping for the best. Praying for the best.”

Spurs interim coach Mitch Johnson said everyone was very understanding given the situation. He said the teams went back to their respective locker rooms to give first responders “time and space.”

Johnson said he was not sure if there was ever a consideration to cancel the game.

“At some point, the medical situation is the priority, so I’m sure there were a lot of conversation,” he said. “We were just playing a waiting game and waiting for them to tell us what they thought was most appropriate.”

