Massive fire at Pennsylvania aerospace plant prompts shelter-in-place order, evacuations

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Schools were closed and residents were ordered to shelter-in-place Tuesday after a large fire broke out…

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Schools were closed and residents were ordered to shelter-in-place Tuesday after a large fire broke out at an aerospace manufacturer’s facility in a town north of Philadelphia, officials said.

The fire broke out at SPS Technologies in Jenkintown around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses said there was an explosion and flames could be seen inside the warehouse, the Abington Township Police Department said in a statement on social media. The building was evacuated, all employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported.

SPS Technologies describes itself as a developer, manufacturer and global supplier of a line of aerospace fasteners and precision components.

The Abington and Jenkintown school districts and all private and parochial schools were closed Tuesday and will remain shuttered on Wednesday.

The shelter-in-place order initially was in effect until the incident was under control because smoke and particulates from the fire were filtering across the area, officials said. But residents and businesses in the immediate area near the plant — roughly 700 people — were asked to voluntarily evacuate late Tuesday afternoon “while conditions permit” because of concerns over air quality.

Hazmat crews were monitoring air quality and advised all businesses within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius to remain closed until further notice.

Service on three Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority regional rail lines remained suspended late Tuesday afternoon because of the fire.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.