PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Handlers say Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter weather.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Handlers say Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow, predicting 6 more weeks of winter weather.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.