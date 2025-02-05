Fox News hires president’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump for weekend show on network

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has hired the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to be host of a new…

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel has hired the president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to be host of a new weekend show that will debut later this month.

Trump was a contributor who made appearances on Fox in 2021 and 2022, after President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term, then served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Her hourlong show, “My View with Lara Trump,” will air at 9 p.m. on Saturday nights, Fox announced on Wednesday. She’s scheduled to start her show on Feb. 22.

Fox said in its announcement that Trump’s show “will focus on the return of common sense to all corners of American life as the country ushers in a new era of practicality.”

Political relatives are no stranger to television, although this is believed to be the first time someone so closely related to a U.S. president has been given such a prominent TV role while the politician is in office.

Former President George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna has been a longtime host on NBC’s “Today” show. Chelsea Clinton also worked as a reporter for NBC News while her mother Hillary was secretary of state. Meghan McCain, daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, was a host on ABC’s daytime talk show “The View.”

“I’m thrilled to bring my voice back to Fox News, talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great,” Lara Trump said in a statement released by Fox. “As I cover the success of the golden age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future.”

Her father-in-law has had a complicated relationship with Fox News, even as many of its personalities support his policies. He’s known to complain on social media if he sees something on the network that he considers disloyal.

Meanwhile, the president has staffed his new administration with several former Fox employees — 19, by a recent count in The New York Times — headlined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Fox’s prime-time lineup is largely filled with opinion shows. Sean Hannity spoke frequently with Trump during his first term and has interviewed the president since his return to office.

It was unclear how Lara Trump’s show came together. Married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, she said in December that she would consider running for a Senate seat in Florida in 2026.

Her new show will displace one hosted by Fox personality Brian Kilmeade, which is moving to Sunday nights.

In a statement, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott called Lara Trump “a gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother.”

David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

